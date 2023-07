ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have activated its SWAT team Thursday morning in northeast Albuquerque. Police say they were called to an apartment complex at Montgomery and Jefferson just after midnight.

Details are limited, but police say after an investigation criminal charges were established. They say one person has barricaded themselves inside an apartment. No other information on what criminal charges were filed is available. This is a developing story.