ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT Team is trying to arrest a man in the area of Coors and Quail Monday morning.

Police say the suspect is refusing to cooperate with officers and exit their car. This has prompted APD to send out their SWAT unit.

There is a heavy police presence at the intersection of Coors and Quail, drivers are asked to avoid the area.