ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT Unit was activated Tuesday morning in northwest Albuquerque. According to APD, officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Street and Aztec Road regarding a call for service around 4:30 a.m. The APD SWAT Team was activated around 6 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., officers are attempting to arrest an individual who has barricaded themself inside a residence. That person is also refusing to exit the residence at this time.

No other information at this time has been released.