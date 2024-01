ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The death of a man is being called suspicious by Albuquerque authorities. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), a report stated a man was injured with a stab wound at the Ridge Apartments in the northeast part of the city.

APD responded and tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Authorities are investigating; if more information is released, it will be added to this article.