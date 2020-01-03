Suspended Lobo basketball player suing UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM starter J.J. Caldwell is now suing the university, following his “indefinite” suspension from the Lobo basketball team.

Caldwell was suspended from the team in December. According to a police report, Caldwell is being investigated for allegedly hitting, pushing and choking his ex-girlfriend twice in December.

The District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case, but Caldwell has not officially been charged with any crime.

“Absolutely he denies that and we expect to be able to prove that the allegations are false if we ever got a hearing, but they won’t give him a hearing,” said Attorney Paul Kennedy, who is representing Caldwell.

Kennedy says before Caldwell could even get a hearing, UNM evicted him from his home at Lobo Village and banned him from UNM campus.

“The accuser is not even a UNM student, and yet he can’t go on campus. It makes no sense whatsoever,” said Kennedy.

The lawsuit claims the university sent Caldwell an email on December 19, telling him he violated his lease agreement due to his “unlawful action causing serious harm to another person.”

The lawsuit claims Dean of Students, Nasha Torrez, also told Caldwell he couldn’t appeal the ban until after the holiday break.

“Apparently when they go on vacation, the constitution doesn’t apply,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy is fighting for UNM to allow Caldwell back on the team, overturn the eviction and campus ban and for a hearing, where he can cross-examine Caldwell’s accuser.

“That’s not a whole lot to ask and he has a right to have all those things provided to him,” said Kennedy.

According to the lawsuit, Caldwell is allowed to attend his on-campus classes this semester.

A spokesperson for UNM says they have not been served with the lawsuit yet and cannot comment on the case.