Suspended Lobo basketball player allowed back on campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Suspended Lobo basketball player J.J. Caldwell will be allowed back on the University of New Mexico campus, but his future on the team is still up in the air.

Caldwell was suspended from the team last month following the launch of an investigation that he allegedly hit, pushed, and choked his ex-girlfriend. He still has not been charged with a crime, but filed a lawsuit claiming he’s being treated as if he has been. He says UNM unfairly banned him from campus and evicted him from his apartment at Lobo Village.

His attorneys say that Caldwell has now been allowed back on campus, but they are still waiting to hear if he can return to Lobo Village. His status on the team is also still unclear.