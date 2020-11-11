Suspect’s trial in Pokemon Go murder case set for January

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The young man accused of gunning down a woman who was playing Pokemon GO is headed to trial. A judge ruled on Tuesday, there is enough evidence to send 20-year-old Izaiah Garcia to trial for the death of Cayla Campos in October of 2019.

Prosecutors say Garcia shot and killed Campos at a northeast Albuquerque park while she and her boyfriend were playing Pokemon GO. Investigators believe Garcia mistakenly thought someone he knew was in that car, the same person they believe he was trying to shoot at a homecoming party a few weeks before.

In that instance, 17-year-old Sandia High student Sean Markey was caught in the crossfire and killed. Garcia is scheduled for trial January.