Suspects identified in armed robbery at Rio Grande High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been revealed about Thursday’s armed robbery at Rio Grande High School that led to a school lockdown.

Bernalillo County says Mateo Lopez and Julius Cortez stole a pair of airpods and $100 from a student at gunpoint Thursday morning. The two teens were also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to hide the handgun used in the robbery.

A third student, Jessie Trujillo, was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. In addition to the lockdown, the Bernalillo County SWAT team was called in to clear the school.