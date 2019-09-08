Closings & Delays
Suspects drive stolen car into manure pit before arrest

by: KRQE Media

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- The way a driver’s high-speed police chase came to an end in Chaves County really stinks.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said in a post that deputies were chasing a stolen car early Sunday morning into a dairy. They say because the driver wasn’t familiar with the area, he drove straight into a pit of liquid manure.

As the car sank, everyone who was inside of the vehicle had to trudge through the manure and straight into the custody of deputies who were waiting for them.

