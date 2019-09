ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An accused serial rapist was in court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to his new round of charges.

Timothy Bachicha is already accused of kidnapping and raping a woman last October but now prosecutors alleged Bachicha did the same thing to another woman last September. This new case was filed after prosecutors say multiple women have come forward accusing Bachicha of the same thing.

Friday, Judge Alisa Hart ordered Bachicha to be held until trial.