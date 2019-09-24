Suspected serial rapist facing additional charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial rapist in Albuquerque is facing more charges after another victim came forward.

Timothy Bachicha is accused of snatching women off the street and raping them. One victim says she was targeted at a bus stop near San Mateo and Indian School in 2018.

Since his arrest in that case, four other women have told similar stories. The latest victim says her attack happened on Sep. 24, 2018.

Federal prosecutors have expressed interest in prosecuting these cases, but at this point have not filed charges.