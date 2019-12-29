Suspected car thief arrested after foot chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected car thief is in custody after a pursuit that led to a messy crash.

APD says an officer discovered a car with heavy damage at 14th and Lomas early Saturday evening was reported as stolen, prompting a chase with police. The driver, 32-year-old Julian Romero, struck another car at 4th and Lomas next to the courthouses.

Romero’s car even ended up on its side. He took off on foot but was later arrested by police.

APD says Romero has a lengthy criminal history. “He had several felony warrants, was facing a court case due to kidnapping and other charges, and was deemed armed and dangerous,” said Gilbert Gallegos of the Albuquerque Police Department.

Romero was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. The driver in the other car was okay.