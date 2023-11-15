ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wendolyn Asbury, charged with shooting at a car at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex, will be behind bars while awaiting trial once he is released from the hospital.

Asbury is facing charges including aggravated battery and shooting at or from a motor vehicle, both with a firearm enhancement. According to an indictment, on September 16, a silver Audi pulled up behind another car in the parking lot of the Somerset Park Apartments near San Mateo and Gibson. Two men jumped out of the silver car and opened fire on the other vehicle, the other car responded with their own gunfire, hitting Asbury.

Asbury appeared in court Wednesday from his hospital bed while he continues to recover. Asbury pleaded not guilty to the charges. The state asked for pretrial detention based on the violent nature of the crime, which was granted by the judge.