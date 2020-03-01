Suspect tied to stolen trucks charged in new shoplifting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New charges have been filed for the man police say took park in ramming a stolen truck into a number of businesses earlier this month.

Police say Leroy Martinez stole several trucks from an Albuquerque business, then rammed one into a local jewelry store. As it turns out, he’s now been charged with stealing from Kohl’s at Coronado Mall.

Last week, police say Martinez and another unknown man rammed a stolen truck into Dad’s Fine Jewelry Store near Wyoming and Candelaria. Police say the 22-year-old stole a number of trucks with a man known as “Smiles” from McDade-Woodcock Electrical near Candelaria and Girard.

Saturday, the owners of Dad’s Fine Jewelry Store say they still haven’t cleaned up the mess Martinez left behind. “This case was against the wall and just drove them all the way around. You can see it broke this one and drove this one all the way into the wall,” says Pat Long.

KRQE News 13 has learned Martinez has been slapped with new charges. According to the criminal complaint, on February 10, Martinez stole more than $200 worth of jewelry from the Kohl’s at Coronado Mall. The complaint says police were able to match Martinez to the crime because of his booking photos.

Dad’s Fine Jewelry is owned by a husband and wife duo. This experience has been so traumatic to the wife, she doesn’t even want to re-open the store.

Just this week, Judge Daniel Ramcyzk released Martinez on strict court supervision.