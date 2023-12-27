ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team was called to deal with an suspect who barricaded themselves inside a residence Tuesday night in the 400 block of San Pablo St. SE.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the residence after getting a call about a domestic violence incident. APD says the caller was able to safely exit the residence, but the suspect barricaded themselves inside and refused to exit. After an hours-long standoff the suspect was safely taken into custody.