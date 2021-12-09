Suspect shot by Bernalillo County deputy identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by a deputy. BCSO was called to the Las Mananitas apartments at Coors and Montano on Tuesday because of a domestic violence situation.

Police say as they were speaking with the victim, the suspect, 41-year-old Mario Armando Diaz, showed up. They say Diaz quickly ran away and deputies chased him.

When deputies caught up to him, they say there was a fight and at some point, the deputy opened fire. Deputies have still not said if Diaz was armed at the time. Diaz was accused of domestic violence in November 2020 but that case was dismissed.

