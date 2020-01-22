Live Now
Suspect shot by APD officers has history of run-ins with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man shot by a State Police officer has had a number of run-ins with officers in recent years.

A State Police sergeant pulled over to check on what looked like an abandoned vehicle on I-25 and San Antonio. According to court documents, a fellow officer happened to be driving by and noticed a man walking with a gun in hand toward the sergeant.

That man has been identified as 26-year-old Roman Craig. Body camera video shows the sergeant ordering Craig to show his hands. That’s when he raised the gun towards him and the officer shot, injuring Craig.

While Craig has no prior arrests, there are three reports in the last year where he made threats to himself or others. His family says he has mental health issues.

He’s charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer for Tuesday’s incident.

