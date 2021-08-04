Suspect injured in attempted carjacking in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected carjacker is in critical condition after the crime did not go as planned. It happened near Indian School and Hendola Wednesday night.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the suspect tried to steal the car from the driver but the driver drove off, dragging the suspect who was hanging onto the side of the car. The suspect eventually fell and hit their head and is now in the hospital. The suspect’s identity has not been released. APD says the area near the intersection is closed as they investigate.