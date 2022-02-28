ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in the deadly shooting outside of West Mesa High School on Friday, Feb. 25, could be sentenced as an adult if charged and convicted. On Friday, a shooting broke out on 64th St. and Fortuna Rd. just outside West Mesa High School. Marcos Trejo was approached by 16-year-old Andrew Burson, who accused Trejo of stealing his gun according to the criminal complaint.

Due to a statute (as shown below), the suspect Trejo, 14, could be charged as a youthful offender. Youth offenders fall under a very specific category where the suspect in question is 14-years-old.

“What that means is that if somebody commits a number of enumerated crimes including first-degree murder and they are 14-years-old that there’s a possibility of getting an adult sentence,” said the district attorney’s office.

Bernalillo County Deputy District Attorney Diana Garcia said, “If a child is treated as a youthful offender and are found to have committed the act they are charged with the next step is an amenability hearing and at the amenability hearing it is up to the judges discretion to charge them as an adult.”

A number of factors can lead a judge to pursue this route. First, the child has to have been tried and convicted in children’s court. Once that leg has passed and the amenability hearing is held and determined that the child cannot be rehabilitated, the case can make its way to district court. For more information on the statute, it can be viewed online.

One other time that the state considered using the youthful offender argument was back in 2019, who was convicted of murdering his parents and his three younger siblings.

The charges have not been formally filed at this time against Trejo. The D.A.’s office said he is being held on an open count of murder. That could change in the near future.

Trejo will have a pretrial detention hearing on March 2nd.