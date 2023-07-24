ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A video taken in Albuquerque shows four men blatantly stealing backpacks full of liquor. Now, one of those suspects will be staying behind bars until his trial.

Rob MacIvor shot the now-viral video on June 30 at the Walgreens on Wyoming and Harper.

A man believed to be in that video, Joshua Peralto, was later arrested because, police claimed, he stole from an Albertsons.

On Monday, Judge Brett Loveless decided to hold Peralto in custody until his trial.

On Sunday, 43-year-old Nathan Castillo and 35-year-old Brian Singer were arrested after police said they were stealing from that same Walgreens again.

A fourth suspect, Oliver Manning, remains at large.