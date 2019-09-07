Suspect in teens’ murder takes plea deal in separate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect in the murder of two New Mexico teens has taken a plea deal in a different case.

Stephen Goldman pleaded guilty to armed robbery, shooting from a car, and other charges stemming from two separate incidents last year. In exchange, the 20-year-old will serve no more than eight years.

Goldman is also at the center of a murder investigation for the deaths of 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero. They were beaten and killed before being dumped on the mesa near Rio Rancho last fall.

Goldman has not been charged in the murders, but the DA’s office has named him as a suspect. Another suspect in the murder, Jimmie Atkins, is also facing charges for the armed robbery Goldman admitted to.