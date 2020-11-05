Suspect in Pokemon Go death faces judge to determine probable cause for trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of killing a woman who was playing Pokemon Go at an Albuquerque park faced a judge Wednesday to determine whether there is enough evidence to send him to trial. Izaiah Garcia, 20, is facing a slew of charges including first-degree murder in this high-profile case. The judge heard from people who said they were at the park during the shooting.

The state presented what evidence it has to send the case against Garcia to trial. “There was total indifference to human life, taking the life of Cayla Campos,” prosecutor John Duran said.

Garcia is accused of killing 21-year-old Cayla Campos. Police said Campos was playing Pokemon Go with her boyfriend at Bianchetti Park last October when they witnessed Garcia involved in an armed robbery. Police said they tried to drive away, but Garcia fired shots, hitting Campos. The court heard Wednesday from a witness who said he was the victim of that armed robbery. “He didn’t ask me no names or nothing, just who the hell was that,” the witness said.

The state argued that Garcia mistakenly believed someone he had beef with was in the car Campos was in and that is why he opened fire. Witnesses said that person was at the park that night but had left. The state said it is the same person Garcia tried to gun down weeks before at the Sandia High School homecoming party, in which an innocent bystander, 17-year-old Sean Markey, got caught in the crossfire. Garcia is also charged with Markey’s murder. “There was a previous attempt n [omitted name]’s life at the Sandia High School homecoming that happened a month prior,” Duran said.

A friend of Garcia’s, who said he was involved in the armed robbery, also testified in exchange for a plea agreement. He admitted it was his gun Garcia used and that Garcia sent him a text message after the killing with a news story about Campos’s death, typing “Sorry.” The defense argued it was not deliberate and there is no evidence that Garcia intended to kill Campos. The state disagreed. “Garcia had the opportunity to weigh the pros and cons before he committed the act,” Duran said.

The state also argues Garcia tampered with evidence. Police said surveillance footage taken from the cameras outside the home Garcia was staying at near the park is missing. They said those cameras would have caught the crime on video. The judge said he needs more time to review the charges against Garcia. They will reconvene in two weeks.

