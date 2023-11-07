ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ryan Martinez, charged in the shooting Jacob Johns at an Oñate statue demonstration in Espanola, is in custody awaiting trial. Martinez’ lawyer has filed an appeal to his pretrial detention.

Martinez is charged with attempted murder with a firearm and hate crime enhancements. A judge granted the state’s request to keep him locked up until trial. Martinez’ attorney filed the appeal calling the pretrial detention “arbitrary, capricious and unsupported by evidence of dangerousness.”