ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ryan Martinez, charged in the shooting Jacob Johns at an Oñate statue demonstration in Espanola, is in custody awaiting trial. Martinez’ lawyer has filed an appeal to his pretrial detention.
Story continues below
- Education: Rio Rancho Public Schools using app to address bullying and school violence
- New Mexico: Lawsuit alleges guns often present in NM State locker room
- Albuquerque: Report says most crime did not increase due to Zero Fares pilot program
- Podcast: Bernalillo County District Attorney talks guns, drugs, retail crime
Martinez is charged with attempted murder with a firearm and hate crime enhancements. A judge granted the state’s request to keep him locked up until trial. Martinez’ attorney filed the appeal calling the pretrial detention “arbitrary, capricious and unsupported by evidence of dangerousness.”