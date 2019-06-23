Ex-boyfriend arrested for murders of Albuquerque daughter, mother

EL PASO, TX (KRQE)- An arrest has been made in the murders of a mother and her daughter found dead inside their Nob Hill home. The 20-year old man who turned himself into police in El Paso, TX, was the ex-boyfriend of the daughter.

The details of what happened to Shanta Hanish and her mother, Laura, are disturbing. Police say Shanta’s ex-boyfriend had been stalking and harassing her for some time, before they say he killed them.

According to court documents, Jesus Cartagena Jr. and Shanta Hanish, who had been together for 5-years, recently broke up about two weeks ago. Police say he was not handling it well.

They had been living together in an apartment on Washington, near Coal, before she recently moved in with her mom. Police say he would harass Shanta by phone, follow her to work at the Highland Pool, and sit outside her home on Monterey for hours at a time.

At one point, they say he called her phone repeatedly 20-30 times in a row. Shanta’s best friend told police she had to block his number, and even disconnect her phone.

On Friday, co-workers of the mother, Laura Hanish, who was a long time employee at the Public Defender’s Office, had gone to their home to check on her after she didn’t show up to work. They found the women’s bodies on the ground inside.

“Detectives were already on the trail of Mr. Cartagena, tracked him down to the El Paso/Juarez area,” says Gilbert Gallegos of the Albuquerque Police Dept.

Police say Shanta’s car had gone missing after the murders, and it was located on the border patrol cameras, entering Mexico.

Some point after that, El Paso Police called APD saying Cartagena showed up at one of their stations in bloody clothes and wounds saying he had “done something bad in Albuquerque.” He told them he’d broken into Shanta and Laura Hanish’s home through a window.

Police say the Hanish’s bother suffered stab wounds and a knife was found near their bodies.

Just days before the murders, police say Cartagena had been in a local hospital for a mental health evaluation for suicidal thoughts.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jesus Cartagena Jr. for two open counts of murder. He is currently being held and detained by the El Paso Police Department.

APD homicide detectives identified Jesus Cartagena Jr as the suspect in Friday's double homicide in SE ABQ. He was booked into jail in El Paso and is charged with 2 open counts of murder. pic.twitter.com/CqOylBR1lr — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) June 23, 2019

