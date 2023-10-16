ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jose Romero, accused of being the driver during a deadly shooting outside of Isotopes park that led to the death of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas, pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Prosecutors say Romero was behind the wheel when Villegas was shot and killed in what police say was a case of mistaken identity. Romero is facing 14 felonies, including first degree murder and four counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

The other two suspects in the case, Nathan Garley and Daniel Gomez are facing the same 14 felonies. Police said the three men were targeting a rival gang, and that is when one of the suspects fired 17 rounds into the wrong vehicle, killing the boy and paralyzing his older cousin.