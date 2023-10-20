ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the shooting death of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas outside of Isotopes Park, was charged for a separate drug case from his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrested Jose Romero, they found 16 fentanyl pills on him and more than $1,000 in cash. Romero was in front of Judge Brett Loveless Friday for an arraignment. Romero was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Romero is already under pretrial detention for the charges related to the murder of Villegas.