ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the shooting death of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas outside of Isotopes Park, was charged for a separate drug case from his arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrested Jose Romero, they found 16 fentanyl pills on him and more than $1,000 in cash. Romero was in front of Judge Brett Loveless Friday for an arraignment. Romero was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Romero is already under pretrial detention for the charges related to the murder of Villegas.