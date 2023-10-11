ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Daniel Gomez, one of the suspects accused in the murder of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas, will not be held in custody until trial. Judge Emeterio Rudolfo ruled Wednesday that Gomez will be on house arrest while awaiting trial.

Gomez will be with an ankle monitor and only allowed to move between his home and place of work. Nathen Garley, Jose Romero and Gomez are charged with the murder Villegas outside of Isotopes Park last month. Police said the three men were targeting a rival gang, and that is when one of the suspects fired 17 rounds into the wrong vehicle, killing the boy and paralyzing his older cousin.