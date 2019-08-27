Suspect in Marine death held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with killing a veteran will stay locked up until trial. Francisco Gomez is accused of robbing then shooting Matthew Gurule who was sitting in his car on the Belen mesa.

Investigators say the Marine fought back. His body was dumped outside Belen and his car was set on fire.

Tuesday in court, Judge Cindy Mercer ruled Gomez is a danger to the community and ordered him held without bond. Matthew’s family says they’re happy with how the case is going but found it difficult to be in the same courtroom as Gomez.

A funeral will be held for Matthew this Friday.