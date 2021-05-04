Suspect in fatal I-25 crash is member of National Guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 confirmed a Cuba police officer accused of a deadly DWI crash is also a member of the National Guard. Brandon Barber is accused of driving the wrong way on I-25 early Saturday morning and crashing head-on into a GMC SUV killing two people, and another third person, the other driver, remains in critical condition.
The Cuba chief says Barber is on leave while an investigation is conducted. A spokesperson for the New Mexico National Guard says he is a company-grade officer for them and they are cooperating with the investigation. They didn’t say what his status with the Guard is. Barber is charged with vehicular homicide.