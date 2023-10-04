ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been over 30 years since four rape cases went cold in Albuquerque. Thanks to DNA testing and genealogy databases, prosecutors have a suspect.

Ralph Martinez was charged in September, he faces six counts of criminal sexual penetration. Martinez is accused of raping three adult victims in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. Martinez has been out of custody for almost two weeks and living with a family member.

Prosecutors took Martinez to court Wednesday, asking for a judge to put him behind bars. The state argued that Martinez wasn’t forthcoming about all of the information related to his living situation. Prosecutors said in court they’ve learned a minor lives in the same home as Martinez.

Judge Emeterio Rudolfo ruled against the state’s argument and opted not to hold Martinez in jail while awaiting trial. Rudolfo in part, sided with the defense’s argument that Martinez does not have any recent criminal history. The trial is scheduled to begin next June.