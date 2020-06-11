Suspect in death of Victoria Martens accused of violating terms of release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man awaiting trial for his role in the death of ten-year-old Victoria Martens could be headed back to jail. Fabian Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence after investigators say he put Victoria in a dangerous situation and tried to cover up her murder. Victoria was, of course, the daughter of Gonzales’ then-girlfriend Michelle Martens.

Now court documents show Fabian is dating another woman with kids and he was known to be alone with them for a short time earlier this month that violates the conditions of his release. On top of that, Gonzales had to move out of his home after a dispute with the landlord also cited as a violation in a pretrial services report. A judge will reconsider the terms of his release at a hearing later this month.

Meanwhile, Gonzales’ attorneys are asking for his restrictions to be relaxed. They argue he has generally complied with the rules and should be allowed off his GPS monitor.

