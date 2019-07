ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing a driver on I-40 is scheduled to be in court Monday. Donald Duquette is set to appear in court where a judge will decide whether or not he will be held until trial.

Duquette turned himself in to police after he said he shot and killed Jose Ruben Diaz Monday, July 15 on I-40. Duquette said he had smoked meth and marijuana over the weekend and felt like he had to defend himself.

