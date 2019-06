ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There is a heavy police presence in southwest Albuquerque following a police pursuit that left one person injured. Authorities say one person is in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting.

A heavy police presence is in the area of Crystal Ridge and Secret Valley. One victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their leg. This is a developing story.

