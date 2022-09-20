ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that resulted with the suspect being killed. They say occurred in pursuit in the South Valley in the area of Isleta Blvd. and Camino Del Valle.

Officials say deputies are okay. No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

According to an Albuquerque Public Schools tweet, parents are asked to pick up students from Harrison Middle School. Due to Isleta and the entry of the school is being blocked, parents will need to go east on Tabacco Rd., then south on Santa Anita Rd., then east on Entrada Bonita St. to the ditch. Cars and buses will be driving along the ditch near the school to pick up students.

All students that walk will be held unit traffic is cleared. Then walking students will be released and directed toward the South Valley Library.