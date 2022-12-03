ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested someone they think was involved in a murder. The homicide happened on August 6.

Albuquerque police arrested Joe Simon Hilario Anderson for the murder of Raymond Aviles.

Authorities reported Anderson had been previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2016 for the death of Vicente Sanchez in 2010.

The murder of Aviles took place in August in the 3400 block of Eastern Avenue Southeast.

Police alleged Anderson shot Aviles as he tried to drive away on a motorcycle around 1 a.m. Anderson had lent the motorcycle to Aviles, who didn’t return it.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Metro Detention Center for a charge of an open count of murder.