ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed by SWAT Friday. Deputies were called to Saavedra near Bridge in Southwest Albuquerque around 7:00 a.m. Friday and found 37-year-old Taylor John Crabb possibly vandalizing a car.

Deputies say that’s when Crabb took off in a separate vehicle and tried ramming into deputies patrol cars. After a pursuit ended at Arenal and Lopez, Crabb started shooting at deputies and barricaded himself in the vehicle. SWAT was called after Crabb refused to get out of the car. BCSO say he fired at deputies one more time before a SWAT member shot back, hitting and killing Crabb. He had a long criminal history including child abuse, drug trafficking and DUI