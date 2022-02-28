ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the suspect in a violent crime spree across Albuquerque last week and he has a long criminal history. Police say 31-year-old Raphael Marquez is the man who went on a violent crime spree last Sunday. But before that, one Albuquerque woman said he burglarized her home the day before New Year’s Eve.

“As soon as I had read the article about that crime spree that had happened, I had a feeling right away that it was him. It just seemed very characteristic of the things he had been doing,” she said.

According to court documents, Marquez stole and crashed a truck from a business near Elm Street and Iron Ave. Police say he then went on to steal three more cars, kidnap three women, shoot at people, and break into multiple homes during that crime spree.

According to court documents, Marquez broke into the woman’s home and another house a couple of months before the crime spree. The woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, says she was the one who did a lot of the detective work in her case, charges were filed against Marquez three weeks after the crime. Pontes feels more should’ve been done to find Marquez before the crime spree.

“Had they pursued him none of that would’ve happened. there’s been so much pain and anguish since my break-in, that was preventable,” she said.

But in an email, APD said that officers would arrest a suspect if they came across him and see he has a warrant but that they do not typically go searching for people with warrants unless it’s a violent crime or homicide. Police said the final car stolen in the crime spree was found abandoned at the city’s Pino Yards the next day but no suspect was to be found.

KRQE was told Marquez may have been involved in an officer-involved shooting in Belen but authorities will not confirm that. Before the crime spree, Marquez has faced felony charges for burglary and evading police.