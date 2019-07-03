Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Authorities with the Albuquerque Police Department are at multiple scenes investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent one individual to the hospital. Officers are investigating three scenes including the area of Central and Zuni.

The Albuquerque Police Department says that their officers made contact with a suspect in the area of Central and Wyoming around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities have not given details as to how they made contact with the individual, but at some point, shots were fired and that person was hit.

“There was contact made with an individual. At this time shots were fired. After shots were fired APD was able to confirm that one individual was struck, unknown condition on the individual. This is an officer-involved shooting,” said Deputy Chief Harold Medina with APD.

Police have yet to release the condition of the person shot or their identity. Investigators are expected to release additional information later Wednesday morning. It is unknown how the three scenes are connected.

The area of Central east of Wyoming remains closed Wednesday morning as officers continue their investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information becomes available.