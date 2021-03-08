Suspect flees scene following APD officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police Department officer is uninjured and a suspect fled the scene following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday evening. APD reports the incident took place in the area of Montano Road and Renaissance Blvd. following a traffic stop.

According to police, initial information indicates the officer and the driver got into an altercation which resulted in the officer discharging his firearm. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was struck as he fled the scene in the vehicle and is not in custody at this time.

The Multi-Agency Task Force is now investigating. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.