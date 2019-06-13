New Mexico

Suspect detained following shooting in northeast Albuquerque

by: Allison Keys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after a person was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday. Around 7:26 p.m., officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a disturbance call near Netherwood Park.

Upon an initial investigation at the scene, officers didn’t discover any evidence of a shooting. As officers were canvassing the area, the University of New Mexico Hospital called APD advising them that a male suspect arrived at their ER with a gunshot wound to his head.

A suspect’s vehicle and license plate were identified and officers arrived to an area in northeast Albuquerque where they discovered the car. Authorities were able to identify a suspect who was detained on the scene.

The victim of the shooting underwent surgery, and while previously listed in critical condition, he is now stable.

