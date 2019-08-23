Suspect connected to Edgewood murder wanted for violating conditions of release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in the murder of a gas station clerk is wanted again.

Morgan Ramirez was one of seven suspects accused in the murder of 62-year-old Michael Pelky at the Smith’s in Edgewood during a robbery in 2018. State Police say a warrant has now been issued for her because she cut off her GPS ankle monitor.

A judge allowed her to remain out of jail pending trial, which was supposed to happen this summer but was delayed. Three of the suspects who played minor roles in the crime have taken plea deals.