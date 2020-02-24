Suspect charged in crime spree released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects who went on a destructive crime spree last week has been released from jail.

Police say 26-year-old Leroy Martinez, along with a man known as ‘Smiles,’ stole six trucks form McDade-Woodcock Electrical near Candelaria and Girard on Tuesday, then crashed two of them into businesses. One a gun store and the other a jewelry store. They made off with several guns.

Prosecutors asked for Martinez to stay locked up until trial but Judge Daniel Ramczyk released him on strict court supervision. Police are still looking for ‘Smiles,’ they have not determined his real name yet.

