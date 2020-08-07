Suspect arrested in South Valley shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BCSO captured a man suspected of a shooting in the South Valley last month. Authorities say on June 23, they were called to a scene where 66-year-old David Boros had been shot and later died.

Witnesses say that 41-year-old Nick Alan Danielson and Boros got into a fight after Danielson was accused of stalking a woman. Then Danielson allegedly shot Boros.

