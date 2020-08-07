Suspect arrested in South Valley shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's been more than four months since visitors have stepped foot inside the Albuquerque zoo and crews have used that time to spruce things up. BioPark staff says they've made the most of the time they were closed to make necessary infrastructure improvements.

BioPark members will get the first look Friday when the zoo opens for the first time. According to the BioPark Society, they'll see refurbished pool areas for animals like the cheetahs and African painted dogs. They'll also notice new shade structures in the rhino exhibit. During the closure, crews also completed two new bird areas, the Birds of Prey and Birds of the Island exhibits.