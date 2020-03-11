Suspect arrested in shooting at house party that left victim paralyzed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a house party that left one of the victims paralyzed.

It happened last week at a home off of Isleta Boulevard. When deputies arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg and another victim at the hospital who suffered a gunshot to the spine and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

According to a criminal complaint, that victim identified the shooter as 18-year-old Sean Scaggs and said it started when the two got into a confrontation and Scaggs pistol-whipped him then shot him.

Scaggs is behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

