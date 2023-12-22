ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested for a murder that took place in 2014.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Danette Webb, 53, died on June 27, 2014. She was a volunteer at Noonday Ministries. Coworkers reported that she missed work, and then she was found bound with duct tape in her home on Mayfair Pl. SW.

Lance Beaton, who worked with Webb, had his DNA evaluated as a part of a search warrant. The sample matched DNA from the 2014 murder scene.

Beaton, 59, was arrested on Friday. He will face an open count of murder charge in the case. He will be taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.