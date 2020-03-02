Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing man outside of vape store makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who was stabbed while allegedly trying to rob a man outside a westside store made his first appearance in court this weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, 28-year-old Nathan Pacheco pulled a knife and tried to mug a man outside of Oasis Vape Shop near Golf Course and Irving last week. Police say the victim managed to pull his own knife and stabbed Pacheco.

He was taken to UNMH and booked into MDC on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges. This weekend, he faced a judge.

“The state has filed a motion to detain, so that means the case will be transferred over to district court, and a district court judge will determine whether or not you’re held pending trial or if they’re willing to release you,” Judge Linda Rogers said.

His criminal history includes guilty pleas for shoplifting and disorderly conduct.