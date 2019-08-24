Suspect accused of wearing fake beard during robberies appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A group of witnesses to a string of robberies in Albuquerque all say there was one notable feature about the female suspect as she was wearing a fake beard.

Tamala Cole is charged with robbing seven businesses across the metro with a deadly weapon over the course of four days this month. According to the criminal complaint, the spree started at a Boba Tea store in the northeast heights where Cole is accused of demanding money from store staff while revealing a handgun, and wearing a fake beard.

Similar reports were made at a CVS drug store, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a Sally’s Beauty Supply store among others. Saturday in court, the state filed a motion for preventative detention.

“There is probable cause as to certainly several counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. This will be transferred to district court,” said Judge Brittany Maldonado Malott.

Before this, Cole had a larceny charge for stealing from a UPS warehouse. However, that case was dismissed because the witness never showed up to court.