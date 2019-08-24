Suspect accused of wearing fake beard during robberies appears in court

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A group of witnesses to a string of robberies in Albuquerque all say there was one notable feature about the female suspect as she was wearing a fake beard.

Tamala Cole is charged with robbing seven businesses across the metro with a deadly weapon over the course of four days this month. According to the criminal complaint, the spree started at a Boba Tea store in the northeast heights where Cole is accused of demanding money from store staff while revealing a handgun, and wearing a fake beard.

Similar reports were made at a CVS drug store, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a Sally’s Beauty Supply store among others. Saturday in court, the state filed a motion for preventative detention.

“There is probable cause as to certainly several counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. This will be transferred to district court,” said Judge Brittany Maldonado Malott.

Before this, Cole had a larceny charge for stealing from a UPS warehouse. However, that case was dismissed because the witness never showed up to court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss