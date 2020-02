ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of using stolen trucks to break into businesses faced a judge on Wednesday.

Police arrested 22-year-old Leroy Martinez after they say he and another man stole four trucks from McDade-Woodcock Electrical near Candelaria and Girard. Two of those trucks crashed into a jewel store and gun shop.

Police are still looking for that second man. As for Martinez, prosecutors are asking he be locked up until trial.