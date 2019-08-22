Suspect accused of crashing into NMSP office, courthouse to be released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man accused of ramming a car into government buildings will not stay locked up until trial.

Gilberto Durades-Lahera was back in court on Thursday after officers say he crashed through the State Police office gate on Carlisle over the weekend. He later rammed into the front doors at metro court, shattering glass and leaving behind a big mess.

The courthouse was closed at the time, but the state filed charges due to the amount of damage he caused. Thursday in court, prosecutors argued Durades-Lahera was a danger to the public, but Judge Nan Nash disagreed.

“I don’t find that the state has met his burden of proving dangerousness,” said Judge Nash.

A date for the trial has yet to be set.