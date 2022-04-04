ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors Monday focused on the brutality of the murder of a massage parlor owner to keep one of the accused killers behind bars. Jorge Rivera Ramirez does not have much of a criminal history, which is typically a deciding factor.

Rivera Ramirez and Juan Carlos Hernandez are accused of robbing Wonderful Massage in January. That robbery quickly turned violent when the owner, Sihui Fung, tried to get away. Surveillance video shows them getting into a struggle with her, slamming her up against a wall and then dragging her back in by her hair. Fang was eventually able to get her gun and got into a shootout with them, she was killed and Rivera Ramirez was injured.

Prosecutors showed that surveillance video Monday as part of their pretrial detention motion. They argued Rivera Ramirez is so dangerous that no conditions of release would keep the community safe. The defense asked for GPS monitoring. Judge Loveless agreed with the state and granted the pretrial detention motion.